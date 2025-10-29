Honda ‘0 Alpha’ Revealed At Japan Mobility Show, Honda’s First EV For India

Honda 0 Alpha SUV world premiere at Japan Mobility Show 2025! The entry-level EV of Honda’s 0 Series boasts upright stance, glowing emblem, 19-inch alloys, minimalist Thin interior, AI cockpit. India production starts 2027 at ₹20 lakh, rivals Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e-Vitara. Watch the EV revolution!
