English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 29 2025 15:54:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 185.15 1.81%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,248.15 0.20%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 939.80 1.03%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,504.05 1.14%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 411.60 0.00%
Business News/ Videos / Honda ‘0 Alpha’ Revealed At Japan Mobility Show, Honda’s First EV For India

Honda ‘0 Alpha’ Revealed At Japan Mobility Show, Honda’s First EV For India

Updated: 29 Oct 2025, 09:03 pm IST Livemint

Honda 0 Alpha SUV world premiere at Japan Mobility Show 2025! The entry-level EV of Honda’s 0 Series boasts upright stance, glowing emblem, 19-inch alloys, minimalist Thin interior, AI cockpit. India production starts 2027 at ₹20 lakh, rivals Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e-Vitara. Watch the EV revolution!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue