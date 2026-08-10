Hormuz ALERT: Iran Unveils New Strategic Security Framework | What Happens Next?

Iran’s parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has unanimously approved the framework of a strategic plan for security and sustainable progress in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said talks with Oman on managing traffic are near a deal, but reopening the Strait requires US compensation for alleged violations of a previous memorandum. Iran also rejects the old traffic separation scheme and demands a new negotiated route. Reports suggest the US may set aside nuclear demands if the Strait fully reopens.
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