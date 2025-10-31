English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 31 2025 15:59:11
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 336.85 -2.39%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 420.25 0.37%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 987.65 -1.05%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 937.00 0.31%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.95 -0.76%
Business News/ Videos / Hours After U.S. Nuclear Test Move, Russia Issues Warning For Washington | Watch

Hours After U.S. Nuclear Test Move, Russia Issues Warning For Washington | Watch

Updated: 31 Oct 2025, 09:12 pm IST Livemint

Russia warns of nuclear test resumption if U.S. or allies pull out of treaties—Novaya Zemlya sites ready amid Burevestnik & Poseidon superweapons reality on October 31, 2025! Putin: Skeptics will believe now. Computational modeling continues; no physical tests yet. Strategic stability at stake in Ukraine war. Watch the escalation threat!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue