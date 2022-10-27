How 5G can change your life | Mint Primer

Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 01:16 AM IST

5G services are also expected to play a major role... more5G services are also expected to play a major role to achieve the economic goal of making India a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25. According to experts, 5G will have a cumulative economic impact of $1 trillion by 2035 and can deliver an additional GDP of $150 billion for the country, between 2025-40. Bringing a new era in technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G telecom services in India today. The technology seeks to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and a highly reliable communications system. Let us understand the 12 ways in which indigenous development of end-to-end 5G technology could change your life.