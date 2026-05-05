How A BJP Win In West Bengal Changes National Politics & Economy | EXPLAINED

The BJP appears to have expanded its base in Bengal beyond the North Bengal pockets of Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar to South Bengal’s Presidency Division, considered the TMC bastion. The win in Bengal will have serious National implications. From Hindutva To Commerce #westbengal #trinamoolcongress #tmc #bjp #mamatabanerjee #narendramodi #amitshah #suvenduadhikari #kolkata #assemblyelection #assam #tamilnadu #vijay #tvk #abhinavtrivedi #stalin #dmk