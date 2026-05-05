Subscribe

How A BJP Win In West Bengal Changes National Politics & Economy | EXPLAINED

The BJP appears to have expanded its base in Bengal beyond the North Bengal pockets of Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar to South Bengal’s Presidency Division, considered the TMC bastion. The win in Bengal will have serious National implications. From Hindutva To Commerce #westbengal #trinamoolcongress #tmc #bjp #mamatabanerjee #narendramodi #amitshah #suvenduadhikari #kolkata #assemblyelection #assam #tamilnadu #vijay #tvk #abhinavtrivedi #stalin #dmk

Abhinav Trivedi
Published5 May 2026, 02:21 PM IST
How A BJP Win In West Bengal Changes National Politics & Economy | EXPLAINED
AI Quick Read
Monsoon West BengalMamata Machinery
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosHow A BJP Win In West Bengal Changes National Politics & Economy | EXPLAINED
Read Next Story