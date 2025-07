How A Global OBSESSION Broke Japan’s Matcha Supply Chain | Craze Outpaces Tradition

Updated: 03 Jul 2025, 04:16 PM IST

Matcha is everywhere - from lattes to skincare. But in Japan, the home of Matcha, the coveted tea is running out. Watch to find out how social media hype, influencer trends and cafe culture is triggering a full-blown crisis in the tea fields of Kyoto.