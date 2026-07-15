How A Worker Shortage Is Threatening India's Industrial Leap | Explained

India’s ambitious industrial push, including PLI schemes across 14 sectors, has nearly doubled the number of factories and workforce, but a severe labour shortage is holding back progress. Export units in Bengaluru and Vadodara report idle machines and unfilled vacancies as workers prefer flexible service sector jobs over factory roles. Skilled talent gaps in EVs, semiconductors, and electronics, combined with high attrition in textiles, create a 40-45% shortfall in key roles. Higher education and rising expectations are reshaping workforce choices, making factory jobs the “option of last resort.” Watch the full story on India’s biggest manufacturing challenge.