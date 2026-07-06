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How Agentic AI Is Changing Education In India | Techcetra | Salesforce x Mint

SPONSORED Artificial Intelligence is changing education faster than ever before. But beyond concerns about students using ChatGPT, how are universities themselves adopting AI? In this episode of Mint Techcetra partnered with @salesforce, we speak with Dr. Ganesh Prasad, - Director - Digital & IT, MAHE (Manipal Academy of Higher Education), about how one of India's leading universities is building AI-powered systems that go far beyond chatbots. From AI agents that automate faculty workflows and personalise student learning to governance frameworks, healthcare applications and the future of higher education, this conversation explores what it really takes to build an AI-first university. Subscribe to Mint for more conversations with leaders shaping the future of technology, business and innovation.

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Published6 Jul 2026, 11:23 AM IST
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How Agentic AI Is Changing Education In India | Techcetra | Salesforce x Mint
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