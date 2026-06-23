How AI Can Transform Public Service Delivery At Scale

On Mint's series partnered with Salesforce we talk about how AI, digital platforms and agentic enterprises have the potential to transform public services in India – from rooftop solar rollouts and subsidy delivery to integrated state architectures and WhatsApp-based citizen journeys. In this episode of All About AI, Abhishek Singh, Associate Editor, Mint, speaks with Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, Salesforce South Asia; Shri Prabhhat Malik, CEO, Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHiPS); and Shri Mir Muhammad Ali, Director at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, about applying AI in public services, and the key opportunities and roadblocks.