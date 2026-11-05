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How AI is changing the business of art: Watch!

Small-brand commissions are drying up, briefs are shrinking, and artists face growing pressure to prove their work is human-made, even as they worry about their art being used to train AI models or reproduced without their consent. Here's an inside look at how AI is reshaping the economics of art.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2026, 07:08 PM IST
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How AI is changing the business of art: Watch
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