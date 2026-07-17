How AI Is Reinventing India's Jewellery Retail Experience | Techcetra | Salesforce x Mint

PARTNERED Artificial Intelligence is changing retail in ways most customers never notice. In this episode of Techcetra in partnership with @salesforce Mint's Leslie D'Monte speaks with Avnish Anand, Board Member at ORRA Fine Jewellery and former Co-founder & CEO of CaratLane, about how AI is reshaping customer experience in luxury retail. From recreating the personalised service of India's traditional family jewellers to using voice, video and customer insights for hyper-personalised experiences, Avnish explains how AI is helping retailers build deeper customer relationships without losing the human touch. The conversation also explores: Why AI matters in jewellery retail Hyper-personalisation at scale How AI can preserve customer relationships across stores The role of Agentic AI in retail Why human interaction will always matter in luxury AI-powered jewellery design and customisation Building customer loyalty in the age of AI The future of retail technology If you're interested in AI, retail innovation, customer experience, marketing, or digital transformation, this episode offers valuable insights into how technology is changing one of India's oldest industries.