How Ajit Pawar Carved His Niche In Maharashtra's Complex Political Landscape

Updated: 28 Jan 2026, 11:29 pm IST Livemint

As the night falls on the storied political career of Ajit Pawer, we look at his life up close. Pawar slowly and surely carved a niche for himself in Maharashtra’s political and cooperative landscape. He excelled in portfolios such as irrigation, finance, and water resources. So much so, that he came to be known as “Dada” by allies and rivals - who commended his skill to navigate through Maharashtra's volatile political landscape. He became an MLA in 1991 and represented Baramati till the very end. This is the city that witnessed his rise... and the sudden end.

 
