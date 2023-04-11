How Amul and Nandini are being milked for politics | Explained | Mint Infocus

A massive political slugfest erupted in poll-bound... moreA massive political slugfest erupted in poll-bound Karnataka over an innocuous tweet from gujarat based dairy giant Amul. The controversy was caused by Amul's tweet announcing its entry into Karnataka which soon snowballed into a full-blown political storm.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.