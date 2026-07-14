How Apple's Lawsuit Against OpenAI May End Sam Altman's Dreams | Explained

Apple has filed a major lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the company of trade secret theft involving former Apple employees now working on OpenAI’s ambitious hardware project.At the centre is Tang Tan, OpenAI’s Chief Hardware Officer (ex-Apple), accused of encouraging candidates to bring company parts for “show and tell.”Apple is seeking a preliminary injunction that could delay or derail OpenAI’s plans for an AI-first device.AI analyst Shruti Mishra calls it Apple’s “kill switch” for the project.