How are airport slots allocated? | Mint Primer

Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 01:52 AM IST

An increase in air traffic at major airports has led to congestion, especially those in the metros. To ensure the most efficient use of airport infrastructure and maximize benefits to travelers, it is essential to have a policy for the ideal allocation of the limited capacity at airports to airlines. A transparent and equitable mechanism is needed for viable and smooth operations at airports. Slot allocation should be considered an interim measure till a longer-term solution to expanding airport capacity is implemented, according to the guidelines of the civil aviation ministry. In this video, we will see how slots are allocated at major airports in India and their impact on airlines.