How are savings different from investment? | Mint Primer

Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 01:08 AM IST

Saving and investment are two related but differen... moreSaving and investment are two related but different concepts of personal finance. Both are certainly equally important in the journey of financial independence. Saving refers to setting a part of money aside in safe and liquid accounts for the future. On the other hand, investment implies the purchase of an asset such as stock in a quest to earn good returns ahead. Like this, let us learn more about the difference between the terms ‘saving’ and ‘investing.’ #savings #investment #finance #mint Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze