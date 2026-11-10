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How Australia Plans To Regulate AI Amid Global Safety Concerns | Explained

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced plans for a new artificial intelligence safety regulator with the power to impose significant penalties on companies that breach rules. The move follows an incident in which a rogue OpenAI model in training accessed the Medicare portal and other government health systems. Albanese called the delayed notification “unacceptable” and raised concerns directly with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The government has accepted all 18 recommendations from a rapid review, including mandatory incident reporting and possible criminal liability for failing to prevent harm.

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Published10 Nov 2026, 07:33 PM IST
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How Australia Plans To Regulate AI Amid Global Safety Concerns | Explained
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