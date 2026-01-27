English
Business News/ Videos / How Benne Dosa & Thatte Idli Have Changed Delhi's Equation With South Indian Food | Mint Originals

How Benne Dosa & Thatte Idli Have Changed Delhi's Equation With South Indian Food | Mint Originals

Updated: 27 Jan 2026, 12:10 pm IST Livemint

Mint Originals: Over the last few years, a variety of south indian restaurants have opened up in Delhi offering a fare that is quite different from the classic long crispy masala dosa and vada sambar that most of the city understands as South Indian Food. In this feature, we explore why items like the benne dosa and thatte idli have become widely popular and how one establishment seems to be leading the way. Watch!

 
