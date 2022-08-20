How 'BNPL' apps are affecting your credit score | Mint Primer

Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 10:08 AM IST

We all enjoy shopping, and the proliferation of e-commerce businesses has significantly improved the convenience of our shopping experiences. These days, you can make purchases without having to make the payment immediately. All thanks to the Buy Now, Pay Later apps. However, while using them, you should keep an eye on your credit report. There could be loans you did not sign up for. It can ruin your entire credit score. Let’s explore how that happens in this video.