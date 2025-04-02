How BSNL’s Failure To Bill Jio For 10 Years Cost Government ₹1,757 Crore | CAG Report Full Details A staggering Rs. 1,757 crore, that's the loss to the government exchequer, all because a key agreement between BSNL and Reliance Jio was left unenforced for a decade. According to a scathing report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the state-owned BSNL failed to bill Reliance Jio for using its passive telecom infrastructure, starting all the way back in May 2014. Watch to know more! Find the CAG Report here: https://cag.gov.in/uploads/download_audit_report/2025/Report-No.-1-of-2025_Compliance_English-digitized-067eccde49e51a7.62680152.pdf #BSNL #CAG #Reliancejio #jio
