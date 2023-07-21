How can China contain its $8.3 trillion fiscal crisis? | Mint Explains | Mint

21 Jul 2023

Explore the precarious financial situation in Chin... moreExplore the precarious financial situation in China as we delve into the country's extensive debt crisis, focusing on the growing concern surrounding local government financing vehicles (LGFVs). With LGFV debt reaching a staggering 57 trillion yuan, almost half of China's GDP, questions arise about China's ability to avoid a full-blown financial disaster. Join us as we analyze the impact of tightened regulations, investor confidence, and the alarming risks associated with LGFVs' inability to service their debt. Discover the potential consequences of municipalities relying on LGFVs to address fiscal problems and the mounting pressure on wealthier provinces to trigger a financial scare. As China's economy matures, find out how Beijing must carefully navigate this critical situation to ensure stability and avoid a long-anticipated financial crisis.