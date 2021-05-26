How capital 'foie gras' is killing venture capital

Home
26 May 2021
- There's a newly coined term making the rounds in the venture capital ecosystem and that term is 'capital foie gras'. Now, foie gras is made when geese and ducks are force-fed until they can't take any more and similarly, in the world of finance, when a company is fed too much or injected with too much capital, it ends up suffocating itself.In the latest dispatch of Mint Startup Diaries, Shrija Agrawal converses with Ashish Sharma of Innoven Capital, Anand Prasanna of Iron Pillar and Parag Dhol of Inventus Capital to understand what happens when the rubber hits the road. Watch the video to know more.