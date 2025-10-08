How Central Banks Single Handedly Sent Gold Prices Skyrocketing In The Last 4 Years; What's Next

Updated: 08 Oct 2025, 12:57 pm IST

Central banks purchased a substantial amount of gold in the last five years, with over 3,200 tonnes of net purchases in the three years between 2022 and 2024 alone. In august 2025 alone, central banks added 15 tonnes of gold to their reserves. #gold #goldreserve #goldprice #abhinavtrivedi #rbi #china #pboc #fedreserve #trump #putin #xijinping #narendramodi #poland #kazakhstan #turkey