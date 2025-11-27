As per a recent report by AidData research lab at Virginia-based university William & Mary over 80% nations got loans from China in the last 2 decades. These loans extend to countries like the United States which is the largest recipient. Of the US$2.2 trillion disbursed by China’s official sector between 2000 and 2023, nearly US$202 billion went to projects of the US companies. #china #usa #debt #debttrap #chinaloan #chineseloanapp #usdebtcrisis #fedreserve #pboc #abhinavtrivedi #donaldtrump #xijinping #russia #europe #europeanunion #india #debtsolution #bond #technology #ai #artificialintelligence
