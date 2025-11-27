English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 27 2025 15:55:24
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,009.25 0.54%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 972.85 -1.14%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 403.95 0.42%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.10 -0.97%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,563.55 -0.39%
Business News/ Videos / How China Controlled Strategic US Companies Through Debt

How China Controlled Strategic US Companies Through Debt

Updated: 27 Nov 2025, 04:04 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

As per a recent report by AidData research lab at Virginia-based university William & Mary over 80% nations got loans from China in the last 2 decades. These loans extend to countries like the United States which is the largest recipient. Of the US$2.2 trillion disbursed by China’s official sector between 2000 and 2023, nearly US$202 billion went to projects of the US companies. #china #usa #debt #debttrap #chinaloan #chineseloanapp #usdebtcrisis #fedreserve #pboc #abhinavtrivedi #donaldtrump #xijinping #russia #europe #europeanunion #india #debtsolution #bond #technology #ai #artificialintelligence

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue