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How China Is Profiting From Europe's Heatwave | Explained

As Europe shatters heat records with melting roads and extreme temperatures, demand for portable air conditioners has skyrocketed. Chinese appliance makers — Midea, Haier, and Gree — are cashing in big time. Midea expects over 20% YoY growth in Europe, after stockpiling 2-3x inventory. Haier forecasts double-digit growth, while Gree sees strong overseas expansion. Why China? Affordable, easy-to-install portable units bypass Europe’s strict wall-mounted AC rules and heritage restrictions. With only 20% of European homes having AC, this climate-driven demand could be just the beginning.

Livemint
Published6 Jul 2026, 09:36 PM IST
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How China Is Profiting From Europe's Heatwave | Explained
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