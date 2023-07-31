How China’s latest export curbs could hurt India | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 06:23 PM IST

China's export curbs on gallium and germanium in r... moreChina's export curbs on gallium and germanium in response to US restrictions on high-tech exports highlight the escalating tech rivalry between the superpowers. As they vie for supremacy, global electronic product prices may rise, hindering India's digital progress and energy transition. Discover the implications of these actions and the urgent need for moderation to ensure a continuous supply of critical minerals for global development. Stay tuned for insights into the US-China tech battle and its impact on India's interests.