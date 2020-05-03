How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains

Updated: 03 May 2020, 02:49 PM IST

With the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbating the slowdo... moreWith the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbating the slowdown, in India and globally, Nilesh Shah, part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) spoke to Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad about how the country can kick-start its economy once the threat of the virus dissipates. Apart from pushing for a cohesive boost involving fiscal and monetary stimuli, and foreign direct investment, Shah also pointed out how India can take advantage of the growing global discontent with China to attract manufacturers. Watch the full video for more.