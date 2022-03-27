Home
How crypto trading in India can attract a huge tax bill
Updated: 27 Mar 2022, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint
- The denial of set off and carry forward benefits to gains on crypto have made crypto trading extremely tax inefficient in India. Holding cryptocurrency abroad will make no difference to this position. You can however get indirect exposure to cryptocurrency through crypto related stocks and ETFs in the US, with greater tax efficiency. Mint explains.