How delayed payments benefit market leaders and impact MSME sector I Charcha 20

How delayed payments benefit market leaders and impact MSME sector I Charcha 20

Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 06:53 PM IST Livemint
  • Charcha 2022, the flagship livelihoods summit by The/Nudge Institute brought together various stakeholders across the development sector for a day of conversations and networking to achieve resilient livelihoods in India. Conversations revolved around four themes: skill development, entrepreneurship, rural development, state capacity and governance. The entrepreneurship track at charcha was hosted by Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship in partnership with The/Nudge Forum.
 

