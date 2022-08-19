How delayed payments benefit market leaders and impact MSME sector: Charcha 2022

Charcha 2022, the flagship livelihoods summit by T... moreCharcha 2022, the flagship livelihoods summit by The/Nudge Institute brought together various stakeholders across the development sector for a day to achieve resilient livelihoods in India. 4 themes were focused: skill development, entrepreneurship, rural development, state capacity and governance.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.