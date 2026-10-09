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How Delhi Is Under A Security Blanket Ahead Of CJP's Jantar Mantar Protest | Details

In the run-up to the October 10 protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party, Delhi Police has made extensive preparations to prevent the demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Deployment levels not seen since 2020, shuttering of Metro stations, and cancellation of passenger trains are among the measures taken. Authorities have gone all-out to stop the gathering of CJP leaders and supporters. The heavy security arrangements are expected to significantly affect residents of Delhi and the wider National Capital Region.

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Published9 Oct 2026, 10:41 PM IST
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How Delhi Is Under A Security Blanket Ahead Of CJP's Jantar Mantar Protest
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