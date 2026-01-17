How Delhi's Homeless Citizens & Night Watchmen Are Battling Extreme Cold, Toxic Smog & Helplessness

Updated: 17 Jan 2026, 02:48 pm IST

In this special feature of MINT, we go out on the streets of Delhi in Harsh winter nights of January where the temperature falls down to 3 degrees, and talk to two set of people. First are homeless, & poor who either stay in night shelters or under open sky battling extreme temperatures and poverty. Second are night guards & watchmen who do night duties and guard industrial and residential premises. Some are Freezing and begging for shelter, home and food, while some are compelled to be in such jobs. The sight is deplorable and sad. Abhinav Trivedi of MINT goes out and talks to such people.