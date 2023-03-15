How Direct-to-Consumer brands are reshaping the future of Indian retail

Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 07:51 AM IST

Did you know that direct-to-consumer brands in Ind... moreDid you know that direct-to-consumer brands in India have grown into a massive $12 billion industry? And it's not stopping there!According to experts, India's $12 billion direct-to-consumer brands in India will be worth over $302 billion by 2030. It's a rapidly expanding market, and it's all thanks to the digital age we live in. Brands are finding new and exciting ways to connect with their customers, and direct-to-consumer firms are leading the way. But what's driving this surge in popularity, and what's in store for the future of direct-to-consumer brands? Let's dive in and find out!