How Do Bollywood Movies Make Money? INSANE! | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Sooryavansham: The Box Office Flop That Made Set Max Over 100 Crores It was a 1999 Bollywood film that was a box office flop. However, it has since become a cult classic and is now one of the most popular films on Set Max. In fact, Set Max reportedly purchased the rights to Sooryavansham for 100 years, and it has earned the channel over 100 crores in revenue. How did Set Max make a profit from a failed movie? Or how does Bollywood make money? In this case study we talk about let's talk about Sooryavansham, Set Max, Bollywood movies, Box office flop, 100-year contract, Movie revenue, Pre-release agreements, Distribution rights, Overseas markets, Music and song rights, Satellite and television rights, Digital platforms, OTT rights, Merchandising and licensing, Movie monetization, Production costs, Star power, Production house, Marketing strategies, Sooryavansham (HD), Surya Vamsam, Sooryavansham : The Revisit Bollywood films make money through various means, not just box office sales. They can generate revenue through pre-release agreements and distribution rights, overseas markets, music and song rights, satellite and television rights, digital platforms and OTT rights, advertisement, merchandising and licensing, and brand partnerships and product placement.