How does America's FedNow stack up against India's UPI? | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 11:45 AM IST Team Mint

The United States Federal Reserve's FedNow payment system is similar to India's Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system rather than UPI. Unlike UPI, FedNow does not use unique virtual addresses or phone numbers as identifiers; users need to log in to their internet banking service and use their bank account number and routing number for real-time payments. However, FedNow is more expensive than UPI, with transaction fees for users. While UPI has been a resounding success, experts believe FedNow's adoption may vary by use case, with potential focus on business-to-business payments rather than peer-to-peer transactions like UPI.

