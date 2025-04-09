Explore
How Donald Trump's Tariffs Might End Up Helping China More Than USA | Mint Deep Dive

Updated: 09 Apr 2025, 07:52 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

China, a country which has been talked about and discussed a lot by the trump administration was hit by 34% tariffs . With 20% earlier and now 34%, it takes the total tariff on China to 54% by the US. Not only that, President Trump has imposed high tariffs on Chinese routes like Myanmar with 44%, Vietnam with 46% and Laos with 48% tariffs. This has raised average levy on Chinese goods in the US to 60%. But the larger question is. Is Donald Trump helping China, in the long term? #china #usa #donaldtrump #trump #xijinping #tariffs #tradewar #trader #shipping #ship #merchantnavy #asia #india #vietnam #cambodia #laos #news #abhinavtrivedi #narendramodi #myanmar #abhinav #mint #middleeastconflict #russia #ukraine #japan

 
