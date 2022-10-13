Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Videos / How Edtech Industry Is Changing Indian Education System | Mint Primer

How Edtech Industry Is Changing Indian Education System | Mint Primer

Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 01:44 AM IST Livemint

Edtech in India has grown phenomenally in the last couple of years, making India the edtech capital of the world. There are around 10,000 edtech startups in India. The private sector is playing a key role, with the public sector acting as a facilitator. Edtech unquestionably provides a wide range of benefits over more traditional forms of education. Let's have a look at them in greater depth in this video and discover how they are redefining our educational system.