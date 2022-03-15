Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
How ESG is set to continue to drive strategy for corporates, investors in India

How ESG is set to continue to drive strategy for corporates, investors in India

Updated: 15 Mar 2022, 01:28 AM IST Livemint

One of the most significant trends to hit the Indian shores off late has been the sharp focus that investors are now putting on ESG. The theme of ESG is having a widespread impact on how corporate India will function in the coming times. Investors are setting higher standards of corporate governance; activist investors are asking more questions from management, and governance is having a major impact on business activities such as merger and acquisitions. As investors are only likely to give even more importance to ESG in the coming years, this theme will continue to drive strategy for corporates and investors and shape the future of corporate India.