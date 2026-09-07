How Europe Plans to Stop Trump’s Greenland Takeover | Explained

Greenland has become one of the world’s most contested strategic territories as the United States, Europe, Denmark, NATO, China and Russia compete for influence in the Arctic. While Donald Trump continues to argue that the US should control the island, the European Union is responding with investment and deeper economic engagement. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Greenland for a two-day visit and is expected to unveil a substantial new investment package. Key focus areas include critical minerals, satellite communications and renewable energy — sectors that could strengthen Europe’s strategic autonomy and Greenland’s economic future.