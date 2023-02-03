How geopolitics will impact businesses in 2023? | Mint Explains

Updated: 03 Feb 2023, 03:16 PM IST

According to risk analysts, businesses could be in for another turbulent year as the United States and other world powers compete for dominance in a new era of geopolitical upheaval. The year 2022 was very significant in terms of some major events defining the course of the future. Events like the greatest armed conflict in Europe since World War II, corporate challenges in Russia, and public demonstrations of friction between the United States and China have led to a disturbing geopolitical situation.