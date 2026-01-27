How Govt CAN Make Housing More Affordable For Middle Class India | Budget 2026 | Let's Get Real

Updated: 27 Jan 2026, 12:09 pm IST

In the last few years, India's real estate boom has had one big fallout, affordable and mid income housing. Homes that working salaried families can actually afford have nearly vanished. Now, ask any developer and you'll hear the same complaint, there's simply no margins left in building middle class projects. Now, according to Anarock Research, in 2018, over 52% of new homes in India's top seven cities were priced under 50 lakh rupees. By 2025, that number has fallen to just 17%. Now on the other hand, in the same period between 2018 to 2025, there's been a massive 170% increase in luxury home sales costing three crores and upwards. The Anarock report actually concludes with this very powerful line. It says India's real estate market now clearly favours the rich. But there ARE things that can be done about it. Watch.