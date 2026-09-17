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How Hyrox is trying to build a fitness business in India: Watch

Hyrox is emerging as one of the most popular fitness-racing formats in this space, alongside established formats such as CrossFit, Devil’s Circuit and obstacle-course races, as well as endurance events such as marathons, triathlons and Ironman. Watch.

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Published17 Sep 2026, 06:48 PM IST
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