How India can counter the EU’s carbon tax | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 08:13 PM IST

India's innovative Carbon Dioxide Removal Obligati... moreIndia's innovative Carbon Dioxide Removal Obligation (CDR-O) tax proposal challenges the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (C-BAM). This video explores the global impact of India's strategy, emphasizing equitable climate action and the responsibility of developed economies. Discover how India plans to negotiate and find common ground with the EU, shaping the future of international climate efforts. Don't miss this insightful discussion on climate change policies!