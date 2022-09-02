How India can spur culture of ‘evidence-informed policymaking’ to boost its growth I Charcha 2022

Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 05:51 PM IST

#Charcha2022 brought leaders across development ecosystem together to build the narrative on resilient livelihoods at this in-person event held on 4th August in New Delhi. The 'Building government capacity for the next 75 years' session was hosted by Veddis & J-PAL ASPIRE in partnership with The/Nudge Forum. This session unpacked and examined strategies that can empower governments to adopt evidence-based policymaking. The key note was delivered by Former Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, Shri Amitabh Kant who looked back on his four-decade long career in the civil services and share his personal reflections on transforming governance with examples drawn from his six-year stint at NITI Aayog. The speakers Murugan Vasudevan, Shobhini Mukerji, Vikrant Bhargava and Iqbal DhaliwalIt threw light on the importance of developing multi-stakeholder partnerships to spur a culture of evidence-informed policymaking in India.