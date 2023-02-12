How India is breaking China's hold on global Electric Vehicles market | Watch

Updated: 12 Feb 2023, 05:06 PM IST

Currently the global EV supply chain is dominated ... moreCurrently the global EV supply chain is dominated by China. To break China's stronghold India is going all in. From policy changes to reduction in taxes and duties India is doing all it can to ensure a 30% switch to EVs or electric vehicles by 2030 and pip China as the dominant global player. Watch to find out what India is doing to emerge as a major EV player in the global market