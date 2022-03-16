How India is on the cusp of becoming a $100 billion investment market

Updated: 16 Mar 2022, 01:09 AM IST

PE/VC investors poured in over $70 billion into Indian companies in 2021, a number that was unimaginable five years ago. The growing size of the PE/VC market has meant that more global investors are waking up to the potential that India offers and the pace of dollar inflows into India will only keep increasing. India is definitely on the cusp of becoming a $100 billion investment market. The keynote and fireside chat will try to answer what this means for both investors and entrepreneurs. Watch.