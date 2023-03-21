How India is planning to challenge European Union's new carbon tax I Details

Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 07:17 PM IST

From 1st January 2026, EU will start charging coun... moreFrom 1st January 2026, EU will start charging countries from rest of the world a carbon tax under Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism or CBAM. This will adversely impact India’s $8 billion worth of metal exports to the European Union. According to to officials aware of the development, India is considering imposing a retaliatory tariff in response to EU’s carbon tariff.