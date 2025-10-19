How India’s Jain Community Saved ₹ 21 Crore on 186 Luxury Cars Worth ₹ 150 Crores

Updated: 19 Oct 2025, 08:30 am IST

How India’s Jain Community Saved Rs.21 Crore on 186 Luxury Cars Worth Rs.150 Crores The Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), an initiative started by the Jain community, recently bought 186 high-end cars across India priced between ₹60 lakh and ₹1.34 crore. What stood out was how they managed to get a discount of ₹21.22 crore on the total deal amount, which came up to ₹149.54 crore later, showing the strength of community buying. Watch for more!