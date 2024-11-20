Hello User
Business News/ Videos / How Indian Careers In Germany Are Being Curbed By Language Barrier & Economic Slowdown

How Indian Careers In Germany Are Being Curbed By Language Barrier & Economic Slowdown

Updated: 20 Nov 2024, 12:48 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

A career in Germany is not as rosy or easy as it sounds. There are real economic challenges that the country is going through. The country's GDP has shrunk to 0.2%; core sectors like auto and manufacturing are facing high input costs, and mass firings. Local Germans are also facing the heat of economic slowdown. Germany has changed in the last 4 years. In this episode of MINT Deep Dive we explore economic crises in Germany and talk to some Indians working or looking for jobs in the country and how important knowing the German language has become over the years. #germany #german #jobs #europe #employment #jobsingermany #jobingermany #research #ai #data #aijobs #india #modi #narendramodi #germanembassy #abhinavtrivedi #scholz #germanlanguage #germancars #bmw #volkswagen #automobile #manufacturing #siemens #russia #ukraine #oil #gas #energy #nordic #euro #deutchland #munich #berlin #nuremberg #köln #saintgobain #glass #education #studyingermany #studying #phd #doctorate #climatechange #war #israel #iran #datascience #dataanalytics

